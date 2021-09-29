Police in Murray investigate early morning shooting death

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Murray are investigating an early morning shooting which claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

Officers from multiple agencies were called to the scene near 125 E 4800 South about 1:50 a.m.

When first responders arrived they found a man who had been critically wounded.

The shooting victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center where sources close to investigation say he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Police set up a wide containment area but have yet to make any arrests.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.