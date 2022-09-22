Ogden police officer injured during traffic stop involving stolen SUV

OGDEN, Utah, Sept 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies were working to locate the driver of a stolen vehicle Thursday morning who injured an Ogden police officer.

The Ogden officer was hurt during a traffic stop Wednesday night in the area of 28th Street and Monroe Boulevard in Ogden, OPD Duty Lt. Mike Rounkles confirmed Thursday morning.

The officer was not hit directly, he said, but was injured when the fleeing suspect’s SUV hit the door of his patrol car, which hit the officer.

“The door caught him as he was either getting in or getting out of his car.” The officer was treated and released for minor injuries at an area hospital late Wednesday night, Rounkles said.

The vehicle was reported stolen, he said, when the officer pulled it over on Monroe just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. But he could not confirm reports it was stolen out of West Jordan in Salt Lake County. An exact description of the suspect or the SUV was not immediately available.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be a white SUV, either a Toyota Highlander or Four-Runner, according to initial reports, the driver having fled southbound making it to Harrison Boulevard after fleeing the attempted traffic stop on Monroe.

“Ultimately the suspect eluded pursuit,” Rounkles said. He is still actively sought by police with agencies alerted statewide.

