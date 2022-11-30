‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police.

“Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social media.

“Suspect in custody, and no officers were injured,” the statement said.

According to a 9:52 a.m. tweet by the Utah Department of Transportation, the “crash” took place on SB I-15 at milepost 331 (Hill Field Rd.) with two right lanes of traffic expected to be closed until approximately 12:30 p.m.

Details of the officer-involved shooting have yet to be released, although UDOT traffic cameras revealed officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.