SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Salt Lake are investigated the unattended death of a 2-month-old baby.

Police were called to the home, in the area of 3600 S. State, at about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Investigators have categorized the death as suspicious.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, says a SSLPD post issued at 1:10 p.m.

“The scene is contained,” it says. “There is no threat to the community. No further update at this time.”