Police: Intoxicated Duchesne County father, son held without bail after assault on group

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Sept. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roosevelt father and son are being held without bail after reports they assaulted several people, and held a gun on the group, which included a juvenile girl.

Brett Timothy Hill, 63, faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Joshua Brett Hill, 35, faces charges of:

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Officers with the Roosevelt Police Department responded to the Sunset Trailer Park at shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, say the Hills’ probable cause statements, which are nearly identical.

The complainants stated that they were dropping their boat off for then night when the Hills came across the street “and started yelling at them, and then started fighting with them,” the statements say.

One victim had a cut on his forehead, one had a mark on the back of his head, and the other victim said he had been punched in the chest, the statement says.

“They also stated that the old male pulled out a handgun and started poignant it at them,” the Hills’ probable cause statements say, noting the gun was also pointed at a woman and a juvenile girl in the group.

The officer who filled the Hills’ probable cause statements wrote that he arrived to find the other officer with a gun drawn, pointing it at Joshua Hill, who had his hands up, was “yelling not to shoot him,” and was saying his father had a gun.

The first officer replaced his gun in the holster when the second arrived, the probable cause statement says. The second officer noted that Joshua had a strong odor of alcohol.

The filing officer wrote that he tried to handcuff the suspect “for his and the officer’s safety,” but Joshua attempted to back away. The second officer pulled the suspect over a fence and cuffed him, the probable cause statements say.

The officers went to the residence to speak with the elder Hill, who goes by middle name Tim, he told police. Tim Hill was also found to have a strong odor of alcohol, the statement says. Both men were checked out at a local hospital, then transported to the Duchesne County Jail, with the officer’s recommendation they be held without bail.

The elder Hill’s probable cause statement said he “did have a handgun loaded with one bullet, and was pointing it at people along with a child in the arms of an adult.”