Police investigate 2 gunfire incidents in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police responded to two reports of shots fired in the early hours of Sunday morning and took a man into custody in one of the incidents.

Lt. John Cox, with the Ogden Police Department, said no one was injured in either shooting, but a house on the 600 block of Patterson Street did have some damage after “a group of suspects” returned to the home to finish an argument that had started earlier.

“Due to the previous argument, a group of suspects came back, the argument again ensued, and shots were fired,” Cox told Gephardt Daily.

Police were dispatched just before 1 a.m. and found shell casings at the scene, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Cox emphasized that this incident involved a personal issue and was not a random shooting; therefore, there is no threat to the general public. The case is currently under investigation.

The second incident took place about a half-hour later near Washington Boulevard and 12th Street, where a man was reported to be in traffic and firing a handgun.

Cox said spent casings were found, but no one was hit and no property was damaged.

The man, who is an Ogden resident, was taken into custody, but his name has not been released.

Lt. Cox said the investigation is in the early stage, and officials are still working to determine a motive and what other factors, if any, may have been involved.

Gephardt Daily will follow up with more information as it becomes available.