Police investigate after 2 people shot during illegal street races in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were shot late Saturday night in an industrial area of Salt Lake City, where street racing is a popular — and illegal — weekend activity.

The two victims were among a crowd of “a couple hundred people who didn’t see anything,” Lt. Sweeney, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“Two are confirmed shot, both in the lower extremities, and both are in stable condition,” Sweeney said. “They were transported to the hospital in personal vehicles.”

He said both victims would likely be treated and released.

The shootings occurred shortly before midnight as hundreds of onlookers were gathered for the illicit street races, and Sweeney said the police would like the city to install speed bumps to discourage the dangerous meet-ups.

“Since the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies, there’s been an uptick in shots fired” at these weekend events, Sweeney said, and police don’t really know if the shootings are gang-related because victims and witnesses aren’t providing any suspect information.

“We would love for witnesses to come forward with videos,” he said.

Anyone who has any information that would help identify the shooters in this case is asked to call SLCPD dispatch at 801-799-3000.