Police investigate after gunshot victim found at West Valley City hotel

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at Extended Stay America on Saturday evening.

The call came in at about 6:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel, at 2310 W. City Center Ct., they found the adult male victim in the lobby.

West Valley City Police Lt. Justin Wyckoff said the victim had been shot in the leg, and was transported to the hospital in fair-to-good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Wyckoff said officers were trying to determine where the shooting took place, as it wasn’t clear if it had happened at the hotel or some other location.

The only description of the suspect is that he was wearing a gray hoodie with a black backpack.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.