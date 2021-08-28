Police investigate after juvenile reports attempted kidnapping in Roy

ROY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Roy are investigating an attempted kidnapping Friday night that reportedly occurred near a gas station at 1900 West and 4400 South.

Roy Police Detective Josh Taylor said a juvenile girl told officers she was riding her bike to the Texaco gas station at that location to get a drink when a man tried to kidnap her.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 8:49 p.m.

No physical description of a suspect was immediately available, but detectives were interviewing the girl Friday night and checking for any surveillance video from the area.

Taylor told Gephardt Daily that while this sort of incident isn’t common, anyone who sees any suspicious activity should report it to Weber Dispatch at 801-629-8221.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.