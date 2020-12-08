Police investigate bomb threat at Cedar High School in Iron County

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar High School was placed on a level 2 lockdown Monday after officials were notified of a possible bomb threat at the school.

A 911 call reporting the potential bomb threat was received at about 2:08 p.m., and school administrators were notified immediately, according to a news release from Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock.

The lockdown was put into effect and, upon arrival, officers safely evacuated all students, faculty and staff.

“A preliminary search of the building was conducted where a bag was located that appeared to be suspicious,” the news release said. “A bomb sniffing canine and the St. George bomb squad were called in to assist.”

It was determined that “there are no valid threats” and the lockdown has been lifted, according to a subsequent news release from Cedar City Police Department.

“We would like to thank the Cedar High School staff, Iron County School District and the many agencies that responded with the cooperative efforts that took place during this incident,” Cedar City PD said.