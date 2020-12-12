Police investigate deadly shooting in Murray, seek public’s help

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in Murray.

The incident occurred in the area of East Fireclay Avenue and South State Street.

Officer T. Blauer, with the Murray Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that calls were received at about 5:30 p.m. reporting shots fired.

Witnesses told arriving officers they saw one or two people standing outside and arguing with the driver of a vehicle.

“Shortly after the argument, one of the people outside shot into the vehicle,” Blauer said.

The driver attempted to get away, but crashed the vehicle “a short way down the street,” Blauer said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short while later. The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The police are looking for any witnesses to the shooting, as well as any surveillance video or photos that might be available.

Anyone who has any information that could help with this ongoing investigation is urged to call Murray Police at 801-840-4000.