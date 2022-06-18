Police investigate discovery of body near mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found near the mouth of Ogden Canyon Friday evening.

“We’re investigating a death there, is about all I have at this time,” Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. John Cox said Friday night. “Our detectives are at the scene.”

The incident was dispatched at 5:27 p.m. after a man came into the nearby Rainbow Gardens restaurant complex to report he had come across a body near the Ogden River by the canyon mouth.

Identification of the body is still pending and would not be released before notification of next of kin, Cox said, nor any other details around the case since the investigation is still in a preliminary phase.