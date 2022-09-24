Police investigate early morning shooting outside Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a well-known, self-proclaimed Salt Lake City dive bar.

Officers were first dispatched to the “X Wife’s Place” at 465 South 700 East on Friday at 1:21 a.m. with reports of shots fired.

When first responders arrived, they found a lone victim suffering what SLCPD confirmed to Gephardt Daily was a “non-life-threatening” gunshot injury.

While initial reports indicated the sidewalk shooting happened after a fight broke out inside the bar, police said the “circumstances of the case remain under investigation” and that “no arrests have been made.”

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.