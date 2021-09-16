Police investigate fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident which happened late Wednesday night on the city’s northwest side.

First responders were called to 1000 North 900 West at 11:10 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a gravely injured female lying the street.

Medical personnel performed CPR in an effort to save the victim, but she passed away at the scene.

A suspect’s vehicle was spotted heading northbound on I-15.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available Thursday.