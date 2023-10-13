Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — There’s been another fatal shooting in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to an SLCPD press release, police were called to 600 East 200 South about 1:43 a.m. Friday with reports of “someone down on the ground”.

First responders arrived and realized the victim, “a man in his 20s, had been shot.”

Despite efforts to save him, the man died at the scene.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim got into an argument with the suspect, or suspects, and that someone shot the victim as he stood near the southwest corner of 600 East 200 South.

“The suspect, or suspects, then got into a car and left the area,” the press release said.

“Based on the information provided to detectives, the suspect, or suspects, likely had an argument with the victim prior to the shooting.”

Homicide detectives are asking community members who live or work in the immediate area “to review home or business security cameras between 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m. for possible leads, including “any footage that may show a group of people walking together or any vehicles coming or leaving the area at a high rate of speed.”

Police say it’s possible the “suspect or suspects may have ditched evidence behind. Anyone who finds anything suspicious is instructed not to touch or move the object and instead call 9-1-1 so officers can investigate.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.