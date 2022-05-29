Police investigate fatal overnight stabbing in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating an apparent fatal stabbing overnight in Kearns.

Officers were first dispatched about 3:03 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the vicinity of 4500 W. 4900 South.

When police arrived they reported finding a male victim unconscious outside the home.

Medical personnel attempted to revive the victim but he reportedly died at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports the stabbing was the result of a fight between neighbors.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.