Police investigate of officer-involved shooting in Farmington; suspect wounded, 5 officers placed on administrative leave

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man has been critically wounded and five police officers placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday near the post office at 145 E. State St. in Farmington.

Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnson told Gephardt Daily, on scene, that the shooting took place in the aftermath of a 3:22 p.m. traffic stop.

“Moments later,” the officer who made the stop “called out for other units to come help him and, shortly after that, called out that shots had been fired.

“There were five Farmington police officers involved in this. They’re all currently placed on administrative leave,” Johnson said.

“As far as I know, the police are the only ones that fired shots. I’m not aware that the individual fired shots.

“The person was injured and transported to a local hospital. I don’t know their condition.”

According to Johnson, the case will be overseen by a Davis County O-I-C-I team.

“They’ll be the ones to complete the investigation.”

Witnesses reportedly heard multiple gunshots and saw first responders performing emergency aid to the wounded man before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.