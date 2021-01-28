Police investigate possible homicide after 2 bodies found in Cedar City residence

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City Police are investigating an apparent homicide after two bodies were discovered inside a residence at 1790 W. Harding Avenue Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Cedar City Police Department, emergency dispatchers at Cedar Communications received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in a residence at 1790 W. Harding Avenue about 4:33 p.m.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located two deceased subjects in the residence,” the statement said.

“Responding officers secured the scene and investigators responded.”

CCPD said the investigation was “active and ongoing” and that more information would be released as it became available.