Police investigate possible Jordan River drowning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers are investigating what appears to be a drowning death in the Jordan River.

First responders were dispatched to the scene Monday about 11:15 p.m.

“We can confirm the officers responded to Jordan River Trail near 500 North on reports of a possible drowning,” according to a statement released to Gephardt Daily by the SLCPD PR Unit.

“First aid was provided by emergency services. The victim died on scene.

“Detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is standard,” the PR Unit statement said.

No other details were provided.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.