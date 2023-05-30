Police investigate possible Jordan River drowning

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Salt Lake City Police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers are investigating what appears to be a drowning death in the Jordan River.

First responders were dispatched to the scene Monday about 11:15 p.m.

“We can confirm the officers responded to Jordan River Trail near 500 North on reports of a possible drowning,” according to a statement released to Gephardt Daily by the SLCPD PR Unit.

“First aid was provided by emergency services. The victim died on scene.

“Detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is standard,” the PR Unit statement said.

No other details were provided.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here