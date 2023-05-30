Police investigate possible Jordan River drowning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers are investigating what appears to be a drowning death in the Jordan River.
First responders were dispatched to the scene Monday about 11:15 p.m.
“We can confirm the officers responded to Jordan River Trail near 500 North on reports of a possible drowning,” according to a statement released to Gephardt Daily by the SLCPD PR Unit.
“First aid was provided by emergency services. The victim died on scene.
“Detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is standard,” the PR Unit statement said.
No other details were provided.
