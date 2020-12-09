Police investigate report of man with gun at Cedar High School in Iron County

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigated a report of a man with a gun at Cedar High School on Tuesday, just a day after a bomb threat was called in to the school.

“On Dec. 8, at approximately 12:23 p.m., Cedar Communications received a 911 call regarding a male dressed in all black, wearing a black mask and with a gun at Cedar High School,” said a news release from Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock. “Iron County law enforcement and school administration were immediately notified.”

As officers were responding, the school was placed on a level 2 lockdown.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they started searching the school,” the news release said. “After the school was searched, and video was reviewed, this was determined to be a hoax call from the same phone number that called and reported the bomb threat yesterday.”

After the threat was determined to be a hoax with no valid threat, the school was no longer in lockdown and resumed classes.

“Our investigators are currently working on leads,” the news release said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.”

The school was also placed on a level 2 lockdown Monday after officials were notified of the possible bomb threat.

A 911 call reporting the potential bomb threat was received at about 2:08 p.m., and school administrators were notified immediately, according to a news release Monday.

The lockdown was put into effect and, upon arrival, officers safely evacuated all students, faculty and staff.

“A preliminary search of the building was conducted where a bag was located that appeared to be suspicious,” the news release said. “A bomb sniffing canine and the St. George bomb squad were called in to assist.”

It was determined that “there are no valid threats” and the lockdown was lifted, according to a subsequent news release from Cedar City Police Department.

“We would like to thank the Cedar High School staff, Iron County School District and the many agencies that responded with the cooperative efforts that took place during this incident,” Cedar City PD said.