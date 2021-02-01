Police investigate rollover crash on 900 East in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was transported to the hospital with a cut to his head Sunday night after his car struck another vehicle, which rolled over from the impact.

Sgt. Coons, with the Murray Police Department, said the crash happened just before 8:45 p.m. as the first vehicle was traveling eastbound on Vine Street and was approaching 900 East.

“The area kind of stops there and you can’t go through, but he went through and hit another vehicle,” Coons said.

The car that was hit rolled over onto its side, but the couple in it were not injured.

The driver of the car that caused the crash had a cut on his head and was transported to the hospital, where his condition was upgraded and he was expected to be released after a short stay, Coons said.

Both cars are “probably a total loss,” Coons said. A fence also was damaged in the crash.

The cause of the accident had not yet been determined, and police were investigating whether alcohol may have been a factor.