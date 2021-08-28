Police investigate shooting at Harrisville residence, woman transported to hospital

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Aug. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and EMTs responded to a report of a woman with a gunshot wound in Harrisville early Saturday morning.

First responders were dispatched to a home in the area of 1600 North 400 West at 12:44 a.m., and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Officers from Harrisville were on scene, as well as Weber Metro Crime Scene investigators.

The call came in as an accidental shooting; however, the incident is still under investigation and officers have not yet been able to speak with the victim, Harrisville Police Chief Mark Wilson told Gephardt Daily.

This developing story will be updated as more information is released.