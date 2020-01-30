Police investigate shooting of 3-year-old boy in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Murray are investigating the shooting of a 3-year-old boy Thursday morning.

Officers were first called to Intermountain Medical Center at 6:32 a.m. with reports that a child with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at the emergency room.

An adult woman believed to be the boy’s mother accompanied the child.

According to emergency dispatchers, the 3-year-old boy was in the process of being flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He’s believed to be in stable condition.

Events leading up to the shooting have yet to be released, although police say it may have been accidental.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information is made available.