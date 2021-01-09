Police investigate South Salt Lake fatal hit-run auto-pedestrian crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Friday night and are looking for the driver, who fled the scene.

Danielle Croyle, South Salt Lake Police public information officer, said the deadly incident occurred at about 9 p.m. at 3000 S. Main St.

No information about the victim was immediately available, as it’s still early in the investigation. Croyle said the Crash Analysis Reconstruction team is now on scene.

Police are looking for an older model, black Dodge Durango in the case.

Anyone who has any information that could help officers locate the driver or the vehicle is asked to call 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.