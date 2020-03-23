Police investigate stabbing in Magna, victim in ‘extremely serious’ condition

MAGNA, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and violent crime detectives are at the scene of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in “extremely serious” condition late Sunday night.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that officers and Unified Fire medical personnel were dispatched at 11:52 p.m. to the area of 2690 S. 8550 West.

The victim was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center.

“We’re looking for the suspect. We have an idea who he is,” Lassig said. “It’s my understanding that the victim and suspect know each other.”

Lassig said the incident took place inside a residence and is not gang-related. There is no threat to the community.

It is still early in the investigation and no further information was immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details are released.