Police investigate stabbing in South Salt Lake apartment

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night at an apartment on Burton Avenue in South Salt Lake.

The incident happened sometime before 9:45 p.m.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, showed up at Salt Lake Regional Hospital with three stab wounds, and was then transported to University of Utah Hospital, Sgt. Tyler Cluff told Gephardt Daily.

The victim was sedated and prepped for surgery, but Cluff said the man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials are following some leads, but the investigation is still in the early stages, and Cluff said police are hoping to get more information from the victim when he’s out of surgery.

Gephard Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information is made available.