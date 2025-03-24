Police investigate suspicious death in Washington City vacation rental

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Police in Washington City are investigating a suspicious death after a female’s body was found inside a vacation rental property late Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Washington City Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m from a residence on the 1200 block of North Bello Aly.

Cleaners who had arrived to prepare the property reported the “possible presence of deceased female inside the building.”

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a female victim lying on the floor with apparent stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the WCPD news release said.

Police have launched an active investigation and are working to gather evidence and determine the circumstances leading to the female’s death. While authorities have not released further details, they confirmed there is no threat to public safety.

“We appreciate the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigations and the State Crime Lab as we work to investigate this case,” said Washington City Police Public Information Officer Greg Lovell.

WCPD said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.