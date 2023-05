LAYTON, Utah, May 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the deaths of three people inside a Layton home.

The homicide occurred in a home on East Gentile Street, the Layton City Police Department stated on social media at 11:12 a.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect in the deaths is in custody.

