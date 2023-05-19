Man arrested after 3 adults, 3 dogs found dead inside Layton home

LAYTON, Utah, May 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he killed his wife, her parents and three family dogs Friday morning inside his Layton home.

Jeremy Bailey called police about 9:45 a.m. to report he’d killed his wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36, as well as Stevens’ father, Donald Stevens, 73, and stepmother, Becky Stevens, 61, the Layton City Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers responded to the home near 1800 East and Gentile Street, where they found the three victims and took the man into custody, police said. Three of the family’s four dogs also were found dead at the home, according to police.

Police say Bailey and Anastasia Stevens lived at the home, and Stevens’ parents were visiting from Nevada.

“We don’t know why he did this today,” Layton City Police Lt. Travis Lyman told Gephardt Daily. “We haven’t been able to determine that yet.”

Lyman also said police “don’t know for certain what the cause of death is.”

“There’s some indication that they may have been shot, but we can’t say for sure,” he said.

A weapon had not been recovered Friday afternoon, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.