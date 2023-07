SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire officials are working to recover a body from a canal in northwest Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police say the body was found Friday afternoon in a canal near 2650 W. 300 South.

Detectives will work with the state medical examiner’s office to identify the person and determine the cause of death, police said on social media about 2:40 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.