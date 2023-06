MURRAY, Utah, June 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the brush near Interstate 215 on Saturday night.

Unified police said a bystander reported finding a dead body near 6800 S. Union Park Ave. about 9 p.m.

Officers responded and confirmed the man was deceased.

The circumstances of the man’s death remain under investigation, police said.

No other information about the man was immediately available.