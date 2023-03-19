Police investigating crash involving motorcycle in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after colliding with a car Sunday afternoon in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police are investigating the crash that occurred about 3 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and State Street.

Paramedics worked to stabilize the motorcyclist before they were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries was unknown.

TRAX trains in the area were temporarily delayed while police investigated the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.