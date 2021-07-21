Police investigating deaths of 2 children in Henderson, Nevada as homicides

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Henderson Police detectives are investigating the deaths of two children discovered Monday as homicides, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place to investigate a medical emergency just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, said a Facebook post from Henderson Police Department.

“Paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed that a 1-year-old female and a 4-year-old male were beyond assistance and deceased at the scene,” the post said. “The incident is being investigated as a homicide.”

The name of the decedents will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin, the post said.

“As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” the post added.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.