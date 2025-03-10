Police investigating fatal shooting at Millcreek apartment complex

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The Unified Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday evening at the Revolve Apartments near 3940 South 790 East in Millcreek.

According to Unified Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Aymee Race, officers responded to a call reporting a death at the apartment complex at approximately 5:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one individual who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The identity of the deceased, including age and gender, has not been released pending family notification

Police have detained five individuals in connection with the incident, though their relationship to the victim remains unclear.

“We have our violent crimes detectives currently interviewing those individuals,” Race told Gephardt Daily.

“We believe this is an isolated incident, and do not believe there’s any threat to the public.”

A section of the apartment complex has been cordoned off as investigators work the scene. Residents of the affected building who need access to their apartments can request an escort from an officer, Race said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.