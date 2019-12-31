Police investigating rash of vandalism in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating several recent incidents of vandalism against churches in Lehi.

Sgt. D. Colqui, with the Lehi City Police Department, said there have been about a dozen recent cases of windows or glass doors being broken in buildings belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The first incident was reported on the day after Christmas, and the most recent occurred Monday, Colqui told Gephardt Daily. He said some of the projectiles have been found inside the buildings.

The incidents are all believed to be related, Colqui said, and the vandalism seems to occur during the evening hours.

Police officers are now conducting extra patrols throughout the area, and Colqui said anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911 and report it.