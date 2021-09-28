Police investigating shooting, crash in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Jordan Monday night that’s believed to have led to a crash in the same vicinity near westbound 10400 South and 2700 West.

Initial reports indicate a 33-year-old woman was shot in the chest and has been transported to Intermountain Medical Center; her condition is unknown.

UDOT is advising motorists to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

*Correction: The original address of the incident area was misreported and has since been corrected.