Police investigating shots fired outside quinceañera at Roy events center

ROY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for multiple suspects after witnesses reported several shots fired during an altercation outside a quinceañera Saturday night in Roy.

Roy City Police Sgt. Josh Taylor said officers responded about 11 p.m. to “multiple calls” of shots being fired in the parking lot of the Power House Events Center, 5386 S. 1950 West.

“When our officers arrived, there were a lot of cars leaving the area,” Taylor told Gephardt Daily.

Witnesses told police an argument or fight broke out in the parking lot outside the events center, where a quinceañera was being held, he said.

“At some point during the fight or argument, there were shots fired,” Taylor said. “The fight continued, and after a short period of time, there were more shots fired farther down the street.”

No injuries or damage was reported from the gunshots, but seven shell casings were recovered in the area, he said.

All of the suspects had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, Taylor said.

Police are still investigating how many shooters were involved and how many shots were fired.

“There was a lot of conflicting information (from witnesses),” he said. “We’re still working to identify who the shooters were.”