Police investigating suspicious death of woman found in Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman found Friday inside a Salt Lake City home.

Police say the investigation began about 11 a.m. when dispatchers received information about an unresponsive woman near 100 South and 800 West.

Police and fire officials responded and found the woman dead inside the home, the Salt Lake City Police Department stated in a news release.

“The SLCPD Homicide Squad will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the woman’s name, age, cause of death and to notify next-of-kin,” the release states. “Based on the preliminary information, there is no known danger or risk to our community.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman’s death to call 801-799-300 and reference case 23-86965.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.