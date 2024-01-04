Police investigating suspicious deaths of 2 found in American Fork home

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people found Wednesday afternoon in an American Fork home.

American Fork police conducted a welfare check about 4:30 p.m. on a home at 179 N. Center St., as residents there hadn’t been seen in awhile, American Fork Police Chief Cameron Paul said.

“Our officers responded and eventually got enough information that did provide us entry into the home to do a further check on them, and inside we located two individuals that were deceased,” Paul told Gephardt Daily, noting the deaths are considered “suspicious.”

The bodies were in “intermediate to advanced stages of decomposition,” he said.

“We don’t exactly know what happened yet and are relying pretty heavily on the medical examiner’s office to be able to give some insight as to what happened to these two individuals,” Paul said.

While the deaths are considered suspicious, Paul said police don’t have any reason to believe there is any further danger to the community.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.