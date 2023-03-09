Police issue alert on gift card scam

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reporting an increase in gift card scams received via text, email or calls

“Kanab City Police is reporting an increase in gift card scams in our area,” reads a post shared on social media Wednesday evening by the Kanab force and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Citizens are receiving calls and messages a family member being involved in an accident and needing money in the form of gift cards to help pay medical expenses. Or, other scams involve buying gifts for fellow employees.

“The calls or texts are coming from phone numbers of people you know, causing you to believe they are true,” reads the police alert.

“A good rule of thumb is if someone is asking you to purchase gift cards and then take pictures of the cards and send them, IT IS A SCAM AND YOU WILL LOSE YOUR MONEY!!!” All-caps and exclamation points police-provided for emphasis.

Even if the number is recognizable, the agencies advise hanging up on the call. “The common request is buying gift cards and taking pictures of them. YOU ARE BEING SCAMMED.”