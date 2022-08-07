Police issue Silver Alert for missing Salt Lake City woman, 69

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old Salt Lake City woman who went missing early Saturday morning.

Ernistina “Tina” Campos was last seen at 1:30 a.m. near 1841 W. Bridgestone Lane, the Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted. Campos, who is living with reduced cognitive abilities and other mental health issues, may now be in South Salt Lake, police said.

Campos is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and gray shorts, police said.

Anyone with information about Campos’ whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 22-151059.