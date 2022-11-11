Police issue updates on search for Spanish Fork juveniles

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials released new details and a photo Thursday in the search for two apparent runaway juveniles.

“Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley were seen at 4 a.m. Thursday at a business near 1700 S. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City,” says a press release posted just after 6 p.m. on social media by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Spanish Fork police.

“Katiana was wearing black pants, black jacket and a red hoodie. Elijah was wearing black pants, black hoodie, camo jacket, and a brown beanie. If seen contact local law enforcement. Utah County Sheriff’s Office Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS at 801-794-3970, or 801-804-4700.

Seeley, 13, is 5 feet 10 inches and about 175 pounds. Peterson, 14, whose disappearance was first announced Sunday, is 5 feet 4 inches and about 140 pounds. The pair has been missing since Friday, Nov. 4.