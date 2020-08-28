Police: Juveniles robbed juveniles, fired 2 shots in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police responded to the scene after shots were fired during the robbery of juveniles, reportedly by other juveniles.

Sandy City Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily the report came in at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, and officers responded to the scene, near 577 E. 9900 South, which is a few blocks southeast of Bell Elementary School.

“It does involve juveniles, and it sounds like an actual robbery,” Swensen said. “Two shots were fired, but nobody was injured. We are unsure if the shots were fired at anybody or into the air.”

Swensen said some cash was taken, as were other items.

“We’re not getting a whole lot of information out of them,” he said of the victims.

Swensen said there are currently no leads in the case, but police believe a white car was involved.