Police: Kamas woman alleged threatened to shoot, kill speeders

KAMAS, Utah, April 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 72-year-old Kamas woman was charged Friday with allegedly brandishing a gun while threatening to kill three construction workers for speeding.

Malinda Karn Deleone was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail for the March 27 incident after her victims shared video of the armed confrontation in her neighborhood, according to court documents. The incident occurred a few days after she reportedly flashed a police badge at the same group and threatened to have immigration authorities deport them based solely on their race, according to the charging documents filed in 3rd District Court.

Deleone was booked Wednesday into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor counts of threatening use of a dangerous weapon and impersonating an officer.

On Friday, formal charges were filed of three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault. An arrest warrant was issued ordering her held without bail.

Deleone has been upset with a speeding problem in her neighborhood for several years, according to her probable cause affidavit.

“Her agitation has been increasing as she chases vehicles in her personal vehicle, confronts individuals she believes are speeding and aggressively demands that her HOA and law enforcement fix the issues.”

Her late husband was a retired police officer and it is likely Deleone has access to his guns and badges, according to the charging documents, which say she admitted to her arresting officer threatening the three men with a pistol.