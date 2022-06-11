Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed after confronting Springville police officer outside Walmart

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Springville Police Department says a man who confronted one of its officers with a knife after ramming his patrol vehicle was shot and killed by the officer outside the Walmart Supercenter store Friday night.

According to a Springville PD press release, “Springville Police Dispatch received an anonymous call that there was a man at Walmart shooting a gun into the air.

When police responded to the scene an officer was driving through the parking lot, “when a subject reportedly followed the officer in a vehicle and crashed into the back of the patrol car,” the press release says.

“When the officer exited the vehicle, he was confronted by the driver of the car who was now threatening the officer with a knife in his hand. The officer discharged his firearm, and the subject was mortally wounded,” the police press release says.

“Responding officers immediately rendered first aid to the man. Springville Fire and Rescue also arrived and rendered aid, the police statement says.

“The subject was declared deceased at the scene. The name of the man is being withheld to allow family notifications.”

Utah County’s Officer Involved Critical Incident team is investigate the incident.

Springville police say their preliminary investigation revealed no additional reports or evidence that any shots were fired prior to the officers’ arrival and there is no threat to the public.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.