Police left powerless in South Salt Lake, kinda

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Likely not the best place for a traffic accident, right in front of a police station.

No word on the poor soul who did just that Friday, hitting a power pole in front of the South Salt Lake Police Department HQ at 2835 South Main.

The department only said in a post online Friday afternoon only said: “Due to an unforeseen situation, the power is out at the police department.

“Our lobby is closed for the remainder of the day.

“If you need police assistance call 801-840-4000 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.”

But, being good sports, the department did post photos on the problem, a power pole hanging from its power lines, and the road closed.