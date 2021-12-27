Police: Lehi man booked into jail for criminal trespass

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Lehi man has been booked into the Utah County jail after allegedly entering one residence and staying until the homeowner saw him and chased him out, then for peering into another residence.

Justin Gibson, 35, faces charges of criminal trespass within a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.

Lehi police were called to the scene at 10:18 p.m. Christmas Eve.

“The suspect, identified as Justin Gibson, had entered a family residence with two adults and three children with ages ranging from 2 years old to 10 years old,” Gibson’s probable cause statement says.

“Justin grabbed items from downstairs and then proceeded into the 6-year-old girl’s room, and was staring at her while she slept. Justin started talking to the girl who was awakened by him and hid under the covers until he finally left her room.”

Gibson then went back downstairs “and laid down on the family’s couch until he was chased out of the residence by the homeowner.

“Justin then went to another residence down the road and began to peer in their windows. Justin then knocked on the window and the homeowner came to the door in which time Justin left and was taken into custody.”

The Lehi PD officer who filed the statement noted he had made contact with Gibson the night before “in the same area where he was tonight. Justin had attempted to get into an occupied vehicle when a Lehi resident arrived home. Justin was released due to not having gaining (sic) access to the vehicle and not having evidence of another crime. It should be noted that the type of behavior Justin is exhibiting is continuing to escalate with each occurrence.”

Gibson is being held without bail.