Police: Man, 24, found dead from stab wounds at West Valley City park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man with multiple stab wounds was found dead at a West Valley City park Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 5:45 a.m. to Scottsdale Park at 3755 W. 3100 South, where the man was found dead and appeared to have multiple stab wounds, West Valley City police said.

The man was dead prior to first responders’ arrival, police said.

“Investigators are on scene gathering evidence. At this time, they are working to determine what happened and who is responsible,” WVCPD stated on social media.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 801-840-4000. Tips can be provided anonymously.

