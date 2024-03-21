Police: Man, 28, dies from injuries in Salt Lake City motorcycle crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-year old motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in a crash Monday in Salt Lake City.

Chandler Anderson died from injuries suffered in the crash on 200 East near 350 South, Salt Lake City police announced Thursday.

Police responded about 5:25 p.m. Monday to the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Mazda CX5.

Anderson was taken to an area hospital in critical condition following the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 61-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. It’s the third traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City this year, according to SLCPD.